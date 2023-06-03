2
Menu
News

Suspected anthrax outbreak: One dies and several others affected

Anthrax Test Anthrax is a recurring disease, especially during the north’s dry season

Sat, 3 Jun 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

The Upper East Regional Health Directorate has confirmed a suspected anthrax outbreak in Binduri due to the consumption of a cow that died of anthrax.

One person reportedly died from the disease, while suspected affected persons are being traced to receive appropriate medical help.

Therefore, the Regional Health Directorate has urged all District Health Directors in the region to be on alert and take steps to prevent the spread of the disease.

“On June 1, 2023, the Regional Health Directorate received notification for two(2) anthrax cases with one death in Binduri District following the consumption of dead cattle.

"In all, four cattle have died in the affected community. So far eleven (12) suspected anthrax cases have been identified and contact tracing efforts are underway in the affected community,” Dr Emmanuel Kofi Dzotsi , Regional Director of Health Services, said in a circular to all district directors.

Anthrax is a recurring disease, especially during the north’s dry season.



Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kweku Baako reacts to adjournment of case against Ken Agyapong
Insider details of how Otumfuo destooled 96-year-old chief of Antoa
Former Minister slams Navrongo man for burying dad in a Toyota Corolla
Akufo-Addo vs. Domelevo: Kofi Bentil slams SC ‘belated’ ruling
Don’t continue to punish us with a leader like Dr. Bawumia’ – CPP man prays
Domelevo reacts to SC victory over ‘unconstitutional’ forced leave
Domelevo declines suing for damages after SC ruling
Uganda anti-LGBTQ bill: 'Nobody will move us' - Uganda president declares
Voice note of man who committed suicide at Ahafo Mim pops up
Dubai car dealership responds to Stan Dogbe