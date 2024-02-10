Suspected armed robber found with bullet wounds in the stomach and hand

File photo

A 44-year-old man was discovered lying down at Kasoa High School with bullet wounds in his stomach.

The man, suspected of being an armed robber, was shot at a different location and later dumped at High Tension.



He was found bleeding profusely in the stomach and hand and rushed to the hospital.



He was rushed to the Kasoa Polyclinic for treatment by the Kasoa police command.



Reporting from the scene on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM, Oheneba Ademah said the man was able to mention his name and his residential area.



But when he is asked what happened to him, he does not say anything; rather, he will scream about experiencing severe pain.

Oheneba Ademah also reported that the wife of the victim had gone to the police station, informing them that the husband was a businessman.



She, however, failed to disclose the exact business her husband was involved in.



The police are currently investigating the matter.



Ademah added that the man has been identified as Baba Mohammed.



He said he was first picked up by a taxi driver who dropped him off at High Tension and then proceeded to the police station and reported the case.