Suspected armed robber killed in Walewale, motorbike burnt to ashes

Mon, 3 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from North East Region

A young man, 26, identified as Kedani Akiti has been pummeled to death by unknown residents in Walewale in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region.

The incident which happened on Saturday night (1st April 2023) left the deceased with blood smeared on his body with heavy objects surrounding him.

His motorbike, with registration number GR-313-21, was also burnt to ashes.

It is said that the deceased and his friend (who escaped) attempted to rob a female fire service person of her mobile phone and a motorbike but could not succeed after the lady screamed for help from the residents.

The two suspected armed men were chased and overpowered by the unknown residents who killed the young man (Kedani Akiti) at the Walewale Presbyterian cluster of schools after the other person had escaped the scene unidentified.

The body remains were taken by the police who subsequently called on the family members in Kukua for identification and burial.

The body remains of Kedani Akiti were buried yesterday (2nd April 2023) in his hometown in Kukua, a suburb of Walewale in the North East Region.

The municipal police command has declined to comment on the matter.

