Suspected armed robber shot dead at Kasoa High Tension

File photo

Suspected armed robber, Baba Mohammed has been shot dead by unknown assailants and his body dumped at Kasoa High Tension in the Awutu Senya East Constituency in the Central Region.

Information gathered by Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan indicates that an unidentified Taxi cab dumped the deceased whose body had multiple bullet wounds on Thursday, February 8, 2024.



Residents say they woke up to find the deceased in a pool and believe he may have been an armed robber who was shot during the act of robbery.



He was quickly rushed to the Kasoa Polyclinic by Police officers from Kasoa Divisional Police Command for treatment.

Unfortunately, the young man was pronounced dead upon the police's arrival at the hospital.



Meanwhile, the body has been deposited at the Mortuary and the police have commenced investigation into the incident.