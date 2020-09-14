3
Crime & Punishment Mon, 14 Sep 2020

Click for Market Deals →

Suspected cable thief electrocuted

Man Electrocuted At A Mosque In Kumasi File photo: The suspect was found hanging in a mini telecommunication transformer.

Listen to the Article

The suspect who was found hanging Monday dawn by residents in a mini telecommunication transformer.

Clad in a ‘tie and dye’ T-shirt with a blue trouser and a polythene bag containing some tools, the suspect who is yet to be identified by the police, is said to have been seen a night before the incident roaming around the vicinity.

The police have since arrived at the scene to carry the body to the morgue, while investigations continue.

Source: Atinka Online

Disclaimer

GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Related Articles: