Suspected cable thief electrocuted

Crime & Punishment Mon, 14 Sep 2020
The suspect who was found hanging Monday dawn by residents in a mini telecommunication transformer.
Clad in a ‘tie and dye’ T-shirt with a blue trouser and a polythene bag containing some tools, the suspect who is yet to be identified by the police, is said to have been seen a night before the incident roaming around the vicinity.
The police have since arrived at the scene to carry the body to the morgue, while investigations continue.
Source: Atinka Online
