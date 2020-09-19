Suspected cocaine worth US$10 million busted at Tema Port

File photo: Reports say CEO of Global Cargo&Commodities Ltd has been arrested to assist Police

Personnel of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) and National Security operatives at Tema Port have discovered and seized a 40-footer container of rice and sugar which had a 100-kilogram package in it suspected to be a pack of cocaine.

The street value of the powdery substance is pegged at US$10 million.



The suspect container was one of over 50 consigned to Taj, a company that imports rice and sugar in large quantities to Ghana. The consignment was assigned to Global Cargo and Commodities Ltd, a local clearing agent of shipments to Ghana.



Accra-based Asaase News, reports that the Chief Executive Officer of Global Cargo & Commodities Ltd, Jacob Gbati, has been arrested to assist the police with their investigations.



Law-enforcement officers say they are determined to unravel the origins of the package and who owns it. The Police Command has since taken custody of the suspect.



According to the website of Global Cargo & Commodities Ltd, the company specialises in managing projects in various parts of the world, from ship handling to consolidating cargo.

It also covers clearing, haulage and total logistics as well as shipments, from scratch to final delivery to the consumer.



The company has done work for enterprises such as the Dangote cement project in Ghana. It also provides total logistics to telephone companies, including Airtel, Vodafone and Glo Mobile.



In 2010, together with its partners C K Cargo in South Africa, Global Cargo shipped, parked, cleared and transported more than 20 aircraft, fully chartered, and delivered these to various locations throughout Ghana for phase one of the Glo Mobile launch.



Global Cargo & Commodities Ltd also handled 48 fully chartered commercial aircraft from Belgium, Dubai, UK and South Africa in 2010.



The firm's operations span air, sea and road. Together with its Nigerian counterparts Olaogun Akintoya Nigeria Ltd, Global Cargo has freight-forwarded various project consignments internationally, from ZTE China to ZTE Nigeria and ZTE Ghana.

