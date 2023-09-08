Suspected fraudster arrested in Dzordzekota for impersonating BoG officials

The suspected fraudster was arrested near Sogakope

A suspected fraudster, George Aheto, has been arrested at Dzordzekota near Sogakope, for using the pictures of some senior officials of the Bank of Ghana as WhatsApp display pictures to advertise fraudulent business activities on a WhatsApp number 0541573870.

The fraudster used the WhatsApp account to lure unsuspecting members of the public to dubious businesses that promise very high returns on investments.



The fraudster and others ask their victims to deposit money for investments into MTN number 0541573870, bearing the name George Aheto.



In the month of December 2022, it was detected that some suspected fraudsters were using the pictures of some senior officials of the Bank of Ghana as their WhatsApp display picture to advertise their fraudulent business activities on a WhatsApp number 0541573870.



Upon receipt of complaints at the Bank of Ghana, the Security Department of the Bank of Ghana in collaboration with the Cyber Security Unit of the Ghana Police Service commenced investigation into the case immediately.



Through intelligence led operation, suspect George Aheto was arrested at Dzordzekota near Sogakope and handed over to the Cyber Security Unit of the Ghana Police Service for further investigation.

Per the information above, the public is hereby advised to take note of the phone numbers and similar instances where such unscrupulous persons will use investment opportunities to defraud them.



