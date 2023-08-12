Suspected gay nearly lynched at Bibiani Ahwiaso

The alleged gay man sitting on the floor

A young man suspected of being gay was stripped naked and paraded through the Bibiani Ahwiaso Bekwai Municipality in the Western North Region.

The victim was allegedly confronted by a group of young men who accused him of engaging in a "demonic act."



According to reports by oyerepafmonline.com, the victim, identified as a resident of Bibiani Old Compound, had traveled to the community of Hwenampori in the Bibiani township to meet another young man with whom he had expressed interest.



The young man who lured the victim to the location revealed his perspective on the incident.



He stated, "I was buying rice one day when he appraoched me... when I went to listen to him, he claims he lost my contact and I willingly gave it to him despite not knowing him before.



"He told me that he wanted to date me and take care of me... so I asked him how and at the time I was coughing so he said he could get me drugs and other things..."



We later arranged for him to visit me so that we can have a sexual encounter, the victim added stating that he had set in place gadgets to record the guy in question.

"My friends were there but I was recording him at the time, so he came and as he was about to remove his dress my friends came there and stripped him naked, so we took him tthrough the entire town and the boys wanted to beat him to death but one of my friends saved him and we handed him to the police."



The victim was injured, and it took the intervention of another community leader, Sibo, who told the attackers not to attack him but rather hand over to the police for the law to deal with him.



AM/SARA



