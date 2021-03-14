Suspected goat thieves involved in accident at Wa

The pregnant goat on the floor while onlookers observe the accident scene

Luck eluded three suspected goat thieves who attempted to bolt with their booty in a tricycle in the Upper West Regional capital, Wa.

Kasapa FM reports that while absconding with the stolen goat, which was heavily pregnant, the trio were involved in an accident.



According to the report, two of the suspects bolted albeit with minor injuries.

The third suspect was, however, double-unlucky as he was seriously injured and arrested together with the “stolen pregnant goat”.



The owner of the goat claimed the incident was the second of its kind having endured a similar occurrence.