Suspected killer of Uber driver remanded again

Awuah Emmanuel, the man who has been accused of killing a Uber driver in Kumasi, has for the second time been remanded into police custody by the Mampongteng District Court.

The 23-year-old man will remain in custody as police await an autopsy report from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, the court heard on Monday, August 3.



Prosecutor, Detective Sargent Stephen K. Oppong also told the court that the police are still pursuing the key suspect to assist in its investigations hence prayed for an adjournment.



The court presided over by Thomas Boadi Soyori granted the request and consequently remanded the suspect into police custody.

Awuah was arrested on July 14 by the Tafo/Pankrono Divisional Command for allegedly killing the Uber driver named as Thomas Kwame Danso.



He is facing the court on provisional charges of conspiracy to committing murder and murder.



Sitting continues on August 31, 2020.

