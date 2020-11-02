Suspected killers of Mfantseman MP denied bail

Ekow Quansah Hayford was killed by suspected armed robbers

The eight persons arrested in connection with the murder of the Member of Parliament for Mfantseman Constituency, Ekow Quanah Hayford have been denied bail, says TheGhanaReport.

The accused persons are Alhassan Abubakar, Naziru Fudailu Nash, popularly called SP, Alhassan Mahama Yahaya, Amadu Yakubu, Haruna Osumanu, Adam Alhassan, Fuseini Osuman, and Fred Tetteh.



They all pleaded not guilty to charges of armed robbery leveled against them by the state.



Lawyers for the accused persons prayed the Accra Circuit Court to grant them bail, arguing that their clients are responsible for Ghanaians with identifiable places of residence.



The lawyers motioned that the accused persons had dependants who as a result of their continued stay in prison are suffering financially.



George Asomani, the lawyer for Amadu Yakubu, Haruna Osumanu, Adam Alhassan advanced that no shred of evidence exists to prove that his clients were involved in the act.

But the prosecutor, ASP Fuseini Yakubu stated that with some of the suspects still on the run, it will be premature for the court to grant the accused persons, bail.



ASP held that, “considering the fact that some of the prime suspects in the case are still on the run and the nature of the case, they should be remanded.”



ASP Fuseini Yakubu also disclosed to the High Court his intentions to serve a ‘notice of alibi’ to validate his claim about the whereabouts of the accused persons at the time of the alleged robbery.



The case has been adjourned to November 16, 2020.