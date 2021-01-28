Suspected robber involved in Manso-Meam bullion van attack gunned down by police

File photo: The suspect was gunned by Officers of the Ghana Police Service Greater Accra Regional Co

Officers of the Ghana Police Service Greater Accra Regional Command on Wednesday gunned down a suspected highway robber and arrested two others suspected to be his accomplices.

The deceased, a 38-year-old identified as Blessing Stephen died from gunshot wounds he sustained during police capture operation at Tonynam Guest House at Spintex, Accra, around 11:30 am.



The deceased according to the police is said to be involved in a series of highway robberies, bank robberies and attacks on bullion vans including the recent bullion van robbery and killing of a policeman at Adansi Nyankomasu near Adansi Tewobabi in the Ashanti Region.



He is also said to have been on the police wanted list for the past two years.

“The deceased was a Nigerian and an ex-convict and a notorious armed robber who usually operates among a gang of six. He has been involved in a series of highway robberies, bank robberies and attacks on bullion vans including the recent bullion van robbery and killing of a policeman at Adansi Nyankomasu near Adansi Tewobabi in the Ashanti Region, Manso-meam, Mankesim filling station, Tarkwa- Prestea Highway robbery, and Gomoa -Potsin,” a statement from the police announced.



The police added that “suspect Jessy Osas, aged 26 years, believed to be his accomplice and one Godwin Hetor, aged 26 years, a receptionist at the Guest House, where the deceased and his accomplices were lodging were also arrested.”



As part of the operation, a pistol and 4 rounds of ammunition were reportedly retrieved from the deceased whiles the accomplices who were picked up have been taken into police custody to assist in the investigation.