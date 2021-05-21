Suspected robber lynched, another drowns

A motorbike and a pair of scissors had been retained for investigation, she explained

Source: GNA

A mob at Sakaman, in the Greater Accra Region, has lynched a suspected robber, whilst his alleged accomplice drowned in the nearby lagoon in his escape attempt.

They had allegedly robbed a lady of her handbag, using a pair of scissors, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mrs Effia Tenge, and head of the Public Affairs Unit of the Accra Regional Police Command, told the Ghana News Agency, in Accra.



She said information received from Sakaman indicated that, on May 19, 2021 at about 2130hours, two men using a motorbike robbed a certain woman (yet to be identified) of her handbag and contents, using a pair of scissors and another weapon.



The victim, subsequently, raised the alarm, which attracted a mob to the scene to pursue the robbers who then abandoned their motorbike, weapons and booty to escape arrest.



DSP Tenge said one of the suspected robbers allegedly jumped into the Blue Lagoon and was believed to have succeeded in bolting.



His counterpart was, however, attacked by the mob who inflicted severe injuries on him and abandoned him ahead of the arrival of the police patrol team at the scene.

They picked the suspected injured robber, a male adult of about 25 years, who was unable to speak, and rushed to the Police Hospital, where Dr Moses Gati, certified him as "dead on arrival”.



Later at about 1130 hours, the near decomposed body of his colleague, a male adult aged about 38years, was found floating on the Lagoon.



She said the two bodies had been deposited at the mortuary of the Police Hospital for preservation, identification and autopsy.



One royal motorbike with the registration number m-21-gw 955 and a pair of scissors had been retained for investigation, she explained.