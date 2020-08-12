Regional News

Suspected robbers kill businessman, Juapong residents protest

A businessman, Samuel Nyamador, has been shot dead by suspected armed robbers at Juapong in the Volta Region of Ghana.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night, 11 August 2020, when Mr Nyamador and his wife were on their way home from work.



According to eyewitness reports, three armed men heckled the couple and shot the husband dead around a place known as Deeper Life.



The incident attracted distress calls to the police from some locals.



Delays by the police to attend to the issue at hand infuriated the youth in the area, even though the Juapong police command arrived at the crime scene later to restore calm.

The angry residents blocked the main road and burnt tyres in a wild protest on Wednesday, 12 August 2020.



Narrating how the incident which led to the death of Mr Nyamador happened, some residents gave an account.



“I was in the room and I heard a call from one of my tenants that my brother has been shot down there, so, I asked what happened. The wife told me that they were going home around 11 pm and they saw a gentleman coming out from a dark corner on the way and before they realised, he was about to attack, so, she called her husband that armed robbers [were around]. So, the husband told them that if it is money they want, ‘here is it, they should take it’, but they said: ‘We are not after money’. So, when he started to run away, someone shot him from the back.”



Another resident recounted: “We got the information this dawn at 1 am that one Samuel Nyamador, popularly known as Sonny, has been gunned down when he closed from the shop and was going home. He has a provision shop just across the street where the incident happened and what brought out the riots was that they say the thing happened around 10 pm to 11 pm but until the youth blocked the way, the police had not been there but right now, calm has returned to the place because the police commander and some police are there now.”

