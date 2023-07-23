Suspected robbers shoot 2 people dead, injure 3 in Kwame Danso

File photo

Correspondence from Bono East

Two persons have been shot dead after suspected armed robbers attacked a mobile phone shop at Domeabra, a suburb of Kwame Danso in the Sene West district of the Bono East region.



Three other individuals sustained gunshot wounds and are receiving treatment at the Mathias Catholic Hospital in Yeji.



According to reports, the robbers numbering over four carried out the dastardly act around 7:00 pm on Saturday, July 22, 2023, when there was a blackout in the entire community.



The robbers reportedly shot and killed instantly two customers; Adamu Ibrahim, 40 years old in front of the shop and Abubakar Karim, 19 years old who was trying to escape from the scene.



They reportedly made away with several mobile phones, phone accessories, and an undisclosed amount of money.

An eyewitness, Kwame Rahman, told GhanaWeb that the robbers numbering about four in the cover of darkness stormed the premises of the shop, and started shooting indiscriminately before entering the shop and ordering everybody to lie down.



“The robbers were about four and stormed the place when the lights went off and started shooting. They killed two people instantly, entered the shop, ordered them to sleep on the floor, and took whatever they wanted”.



The robbery incident which has left many residents in the community in fear has intensified calls by the residents for proper security measures to be put in place to protect them.



“For armed robbers to attack a shop in this manner has brought some fear in us so we are appealing to the authorities to intensify security arrangements in the community to prevent such attacks”, Yawa Monica appealed.



Meanwhile, the Atebubu Divisional Police Commander, Chief Caesar Abanga, has since visited the bereaved families to commiserate with them and assured them that the police will do everything possible to apprehend those behind the incident.