Suspected scrap dealer found dead at Danyame

Mon, 12 Dec 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

A suspected scrap dealer believed to be in his early 30s has died at Danyame near Unity Oil fuel station around a roundabout on Monday morning around 6:30.

The deceased was spotted sitting in front of a shop trimming his fingernails with his teeth and was later seen struggling on the floor until he was noticed dead by some security officers in the area.

A check on his polythene bag revealed some medicines leading residents to suspect that he was sick before dying in the area.

Although the police patrol team had been to the scene, the lifeless body had not been taken to the morgue for preservation as of around 10:50am.

Residents fear they may contract a communicable disease if the body is left to decompose there.

