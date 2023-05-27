Suspected terrorists: Bole Immigration Service repatriates 53 Burkina fulanis

The fulanis who were seen in Bole

Large families of Fulani men and women with their children from Burkina Faso who passed through an unapproved route in the Hamile area of the Upper West Region into Ghana and to the Savannah Region have been repatriated by the Bole Sector Command of the Ghana Immigration Service under escort to the Hamile border post in the Upper West Region and to their country of origin (Burkina Faso).

The fulanis after entering through the unapproved routes at the Hamile area took Yutong buses to Mankuma in the Bole District to settle but residents of the Community raised an alarm after they were offloaded on May 25, 2023.



Residents of Mankuma especially the youth resisted the offloading of the many fulanis near their community and so they reboarded the buses on their way to the Southern part of Ghana.



The Bole Sector Command of the Immigration Service who are known to be hardworking in protecting the borders intercepted the Burkina Faso Fulanis at the Wakawaka Inland Immigration Check point in the Bole District where



11 adult males, 10 adult females and 32 children (minors) were part of the travellers.

They were escorted to the office of the Bole Sector Immigration Service Command for further interrogation and repatriation to the Hamile border post under escort of Immigration Officers.



Enquires by Bole based Nkilgi FM indicates that the villages of the fulanis in Burkina Faso were attacked by members of the Volunteers for the Defense of the Homeland (VDP’s), a community vigilantes who have been recruited to fight violent extremists currently occupying nearly half of the country.



The Community Vigilantes have been accusing fulanis of cooperating with violent extremists and terrorists hence their attempts to move into Ghana.