Suspected thief allegedly lynched by unknown assailants at Bokankye

Police At The Scene.png Police and some residents at the scene the lynching took place

Thu, 1 Jun 2023 Source: otecfmghana.com

A suspected thief has allegedly been lynched by unknown assailants at Bokankye in the Atwiman Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti Region

The deceased, Yaw Gyamfi, mason, is believed to be in his late 30s.

His lifeless body was found in the early hours of Thursday June 1, 2023, lying by some iron rods he allegedly stole in the area.

Some residents who thronged to the scene said they woke up to see the lifeless body of the deceased, adding that, they have no idea who might have killed him.

The Unit Committee member of the Bokankye Electoral Area, Jemima Pokua in an interview with OTEC News with Jacob Agyenim Boateng said they are not surprised by the incident as they have been experiencing series of robbery cases in recent times.

She however said, she smell foul play in this particular case as there were no signs of people struggling at the scene.

She called on police in the area to investigate the matter and find killers of the deceased.

Police in the area have since conveyed the body to hospital for further probing.

