14
Menu
News

Suspected thief caught in an attempt to sell phone at victim's shop

Video Archive
Sat, 25 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A young man has been beaten by some persons for allegedly stealing a phone of a lady he gave a lift to.

According to a tweep named Dr Tony Brown, the culprit, after taking the lady's phone headed to Circle to trade it for cash.

Luck eluded the young man as the shop he visited was where the victim worked.

In a video gone viral on the bird app - Twitter, the victim was shocked as the culprit - in a yellow hoodie denied knowing her.

"You don't know me?" the lady was heard in the background asking the suspected thief amidst beatings.

"I nor know am," he responded in Pidgin English after he was forced to answer the question.

Dr Tony Brown who shared the video asserted that, "You man be the reason why girls shun dey sit for DV cars inside. He go rent DV cars (Benz, you know the flashy ones) and pick only women. Only for him to point gun at you in the car to take your phone...You girls for stay woke!"

He added that, "After taking one girls phone, he took the phone to circle to sell not knowing the shop he entered is where the girl also works. Chairman do yawa."

Watch the video below;



ESA/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana votes against Russia again
I am full of demons if you claim pork is possessed – Sefa Kayi to Sonnie Badu
Three times Rev. Boakye courted public controversy
Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church is dead
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
I will contest in 2024 election - John Mahama declares 3rd consecutive bid
Robber killed by speeding Range Rover after attacking fuel station
Moment Bawumia met Ken Agyapong at a funeral
How Mahama 'replaced' Akufo-Addo for Youtuber's scheduled interview in Munich
Related Articles: