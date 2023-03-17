1
Suspected thief killed and dumped by Winneba roadside

Police Bodybag For Dead Body File photo: Police have commenced investigation into the death

Fri, 17 Mar 2023 Source: kasapafmonline.com

A Suspected thief believed to be in his 30s has been allegedly killed and dumped by the roadside at Winneba in the Effutu Municipality of the Central Region.

The deceased was on Thursday, March 16, 2023 morning found dead with a knife and screwdriver beside him around the Winneba Water Works Road near ICGC Church.

It is suspected he was caught in the act of stealing and was killed.

Residents who were at the scene suspect the deceased is the wanted armed robber who has been stealing in the area.

Police at Winneba were informed and have since conveyed the body to the Winneba Specialist and Trauma Hospital Mortuary.

Police have commenced investigation into the death.

