Suspected thief lynched at Adoato-Adomanu

File photo

A suspected thief has been lynched at Adoato-Adomanu, a suburb of Bantama in the Kumasi metropolis of the Ashanti Region.

The deceased, according to residents, attempted to rob a mobile money vendor at gunpoint but was apprehended by some youth in the area who lynched him in the process.



The deceased, yet to be identified, is believed to be in his late 30s.



Speaking to OTEC News reporter Jacob Agyenim Boateng on Thursday, March 14, 2024, the Assembly Member of the Area, I. K. Gyasi narrated the incident.



"I heard about the incident and decided to follow up as an opinion leader. Residents there told me that the deceased attempted to attack a mobile money vendor on the evening of Tuesday, March 12, 2024



"A resident who saw the incident sounded an alarm to draw the attention of other residents, who trooped to the scene in their numbers. I was again told the deceased fired warning shots while on the run," he explained to the reporter.

I.K. Gyasi noted that the deceased was apprehended and lynched after running out of ammunition.



He added that police in the area have taken over the investigation after conveying the body to a morgue.



Meanwhile, some residents in the area who knew the deceased suspected foul play.



According to them, they do not believe the deceased was a thief because he was hardworking.



The man left behind his wife and children who live in Adoato.