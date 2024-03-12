Suspected thief lynched at Maakro

File photo

A suspected thief has been lynched at Maakro in the Suame Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The incident is said to have occurred around 3 am on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.



The deceased, identified as Kwame George, popularly known as Kwaadei, was said to have stolen a car battery, which led to his lynching.



Speaking to OTEC news reporter Sarkodie Samuel, a unit committee member for the area, Ernestina Amoah indicated that she received the information about the incident and had to step in for the assembly member of the area.



A resident who witnessed what happened said: "I tried to see what was happening through my window but couldn't see from there, so I rushed to the scene after hearing the deceased shouting, "Save me, save me. The mob, upon seeing me, ran away.

"After noticing that the deceased, identified as Kwame George, had passed away, I called the Suame divisional police command to report what happened," he added.



Emmanuel Nyantakyi, a resident, also revealed that he knew the deceased from a town called Ahwerewam, a suburb near Mankranso in Ahafo Ano, southeast of the Ashanti Region.



He stated that George was a popular man at Techiman Station in Maakro, adding that Kwame George was never married.



The Suame Divisional Police Command had taken the body to be deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital's (KATH's) morgue.