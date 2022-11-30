Suspected thief lynched at Nkwantakese

The suspected thief was reportedly beaten to death after a failed robbery operation

A man suspected to be a thief has been lynched at Nkwantakese in the Afigya Kwabre North District of the Ashanti Region

The deceased believed to be in his late 20s was reportedly beaten to death after a failed robbery operation on Monday, November 28, 2022.



The Assembly member of Nkwantakese Electoral Area Hon Opoku Kennedy has been narrating the incident in an interview with OTEC News Kwame Agyenim Boateng:



"I received a call early Tuesday morning about the lifeless body of the deceased along a road in the community".



"Upon getting to the scene, I was told that the yet-to-be-identified man had engaged in a robbery operation in the area and was caught in the process.

I was told some angry mob pounced on him around 11:pm on the said day after he sneaked into a house to rob them".



He however noted that they could not identify those who killed the suspected thief.



Hon Kennedy described the act as inimical to the law governing the country and appealed to the youth to shun taking the laws into their hands and killing suspects in such an unlawful manner.



The body, he noted has been conveyed to the hospital for further investigations.