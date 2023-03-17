2
Suspected thief lynched, dumped by roadside in Winneba

Mob Lynching Artwork5345 Angry Mob121212 File photo

Fri, 17 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A suspected thief has reportedly been killed in Winneba, in the Central Region, on Friday, March 17, 2023.

According to a UTV news report, the victim, who is a known thief in the community, was killed and his body dumped on the roadside, in front of the International Central Gospel Church in Winneba.

The report indicated that residents had heard the victim cry for help at dawn but could not explain what led to him being lynched.

They only realised that the victim was the thief who has been caught several times stealing in the community, in the morning.

The residents, according to UTV reporter, Jacob Kubi, said that the suspected thief has been caught stealing on several occasions, but any time he is handed over to the police, he is released in no time.

They said that the accused thief has been stealing from market women and had been breaking into homes and shops in the community.

The Ghana Police Service is yet to comment on the incident.

Watch the news report below:



You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:



IB/OGB

