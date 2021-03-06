Suspend Sammy Gyamfi if he fails to apologize to Speaker, Haruna, others – Ras Mubarak

Former MP for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak

Former MP for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak has called for the suspension of the National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) Sammy Gyamfi, should he not apologize to the party’s leadership in Parliament for grossly disrespecting them.

Mr Sammy Gyamfi has called for an immediate shakeup in the leadership of the NDC MPs in parliament claiming they’ve lost their moral authority to lead and are not fit to sit on the front bench of the NDC side of the house.



It comes after the House voted to approve all the vetted nominees for ministerial positions Wednesday night.



The party had directed its members to vote against some of the nominees especially those with security portfolios.



Kan Dapaah, Minister for National Security, Dominic Nitiwul for Defence, and Ambrose Dery for Interior had already been approved by the NDC MPs on the committee but the party raised concerns over the move citing the nominees’ alleged role in the Ayawaso by-election violence and the killings that took place in 2020 polls.



Commenting on the development, Sammy Gyamfi berated the NDC leadership in the Chamber for betraying the party for their selfish interest.

“Comrades, the betrayal we have suffered in the hands of the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin, the leadership of our Parliamentary group, particularly Hon. Haruna Iddrissu and Hon. Muntaka Mubarak, and dozens of our own MPs, is what strengthens me to work hard for the great NDC to regain power.



“They brazenly defied the leadership of the party and betrayed the collective good for their selfish interest. And we, must not let them succeed in their parochial quest to destroy the NDC, the party that has done so much for them and all of us. The shame they have brought on the party will forever hang like an albatross around their necks,” Mr Gyamfi wrote in a statement Thursday.



“In reaction, Ras Mubarak stated that he takes strong exception to the derogatory comments by Sammy Gyamfi’s against these persons who have enormous sacrifices for the NDC party.



“I call on the National Chairman if he (Sammy Gyamfi) doesn’t apologize he should be suspended to instil discipline in the party. Do you know what Bagbin has done for this party, do you know what Haruna and Muntaka have done for this party, their sacrifices at the peril of their lives. Some of us will not sit down and watch elders of the party grossly disrespected in such a manner that Sammy Gyamfi has,” Ras Mubarak stated in an interview on Okay FM monitored by Kasapafmonline.com.