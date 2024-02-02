Suspend controversial Emission levy – GUTA urges govt

Logo of GUTA

The Ghana Union of Traders Association is calling on the government to eliminate the recently imposed Emission Levy.

Introduced by the Ghana Revenue Authority on February 1, 2024, the levy aims to tax carbon dioxide equivalent emissions from internal combustion engine vehicles.



Citinewroom.com reports that the action follows the Ghana Private Road Transport Union's (GPRTU) warning of potential fare increases due to the levy's enforcement.



Clement Boateng, the first vice chairman of GUTA, in an interview, expressed concerns about the potential negative impact on businesses.

He said, “The impact it will have on businesses is that it is going to definitely affect the prices in one way or another because once the levy is implemented it means drivers are going to incur additional costs, and once they incur the additional cost, we don’t have any option other than to pass it on to the consuming public. That is the reason why GUTA would like to take this opportunity to add its voice to GPRTU the government should suspend the implementation of this emission levy.”



RAD/OGB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.