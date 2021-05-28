Suspend mining for a year to review legal framework – Okyenhene

Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin

Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin has called for the suspension of mining in the country for a year to pave the way for a review of the legal regime governing the whole sector.

He also called for the decoupling of the Minerals Commission from the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources for the Commission to have the free hand to operate.



The Okyenhene stated this when sector Minister Samuel Abu Jinapor paid a courtesy call on him on Thursday, 27 May 2021, as part of his two-day tour of the Eastern Region.



According to Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, it is important for the government to adequately resource the Minerals Commission in order to effectively carry out its mandate.

Touching on remuneration for mine workers, he noted that the disparity between the Ghanaian mine worker and those in other jurisdictions is too wide and must be looked at.



For his part, Mr Jinapor said all the issues and concerns raised by the Okyehene will be tabled for further deliberation.