Suspend the payment of school fees by tertiary students for 2021 – Mahama Ayariga to Akufo-Addo

Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, has written to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin, to seek approval to move a motion that will have the House request President Akufo-Addo to take steps to suspend the payment of fees by tertiary students for the 2021 academic year.

“That this House Resolves to request the President of the Republic of Ghana to take urgent steps to suspend the payment of admission fees by new entrants into public tertiary education institutions and continuing students of those institutions for the 2021 academic year as part of the national COVID relief programmes being implemented by Government”, he wrote in the letter



Mr. Ayariga said the action has become necessary in the face of Covid-19 which he said has had dire financial implications on students and parents.



He wants the matter to be addressed as a matter of urgency.



“The urgency of this matter is dictated by the fact that public tertiary institutions are reopening now and students who have been offered admission are requested to make payments before they are admitted and will loose the opportunity if they do not pay. Continuing students must also pay.

“This is important to the public because many people have lost their lobs due to the economic consequences of the outbreak of COVID 19, which has necessitated government granting subsidies in the provision of water and electricity”



He contends most parents have not been able to save enough to pay fees due to the destruction caused by the virus.



According to him, the economic conditions of the country at the time Parliament approved the fees have radically changed in the light of the devastation to household incomes engendered by COVID and other factors.



The legislator does not think it is right for Parliament and the President to insist on students paying the fees under the current circumstances, especially so when essential components of the schools can function without “many of the fees and charges”.