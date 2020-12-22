Suspend this year’s Christmas over coronavirus spike – Ghana Medical Association

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed millions of lives worldwide

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) is calling for the suspension of this year’s Christmas festive over the fear that there could be a swift spike in the spread of the coronavirus pandemic which has killed more than a million across the globe.

“As it’s happening elsewhere, we are pleading with people that Christmas is just a day or few days, so why don’t we suspend it. We have a lot of Christmases ahead of us so if we sacrifice just this one to make sure and ensure we enjoy the rest of our lives in peace or healthy, I think it’s worth it,” the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) and a medical practitioner at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Dr. Paa Kwesi Baidoo has said.



The medical expert asserted that it would be very helpful for Ghanaians to suspend just one Christmas celebration to save their lives than to die after merrymaking.



He also accused some churches and public facilities for not adhering to the COVID-19 protocols laid down by the President to curb the spread against the novel virus.

Speaking on Star FM political show monitored by MyNewsGH.com, Dr. Paa Kwesi Baidoo stated that “the gathering, the church services, they may say these are outdoors and all that, but we all saw that none of the protocols are observed. Whiles people are hugging in the church they don’t leave the metre as proposed” as one of the protocols”.



He further revealed that most countries like the UK, France among others have gone into hard lockdown with highest restrictions, therefore, it would serve in the interest of the people in the country to prevent similar incident happening.