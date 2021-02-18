Suspension of Koku Anyidoho will send NDC into chaos - Group

A group associated with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Far Left Democrats in the Volta Region, has kicked against the suspension of Koku Anyidoho, describing it as illegal.

The group opines that the suspension will send the umbrella family into chaos.



A statement issued by the group led by its Coordinator, Delanyo Agbe vowed to reject any attempt by what it described as “self-seeking individuals in the party to impose Mr Asiedu Nketia on the party as unopposed General Secretary in upcoming National Executive Election.”



The statement said the NDC Constitution is clear on procedure to suspend any member of the party, therefore, “the purported suspension of Mr Anyidoho cannot stand because the party is bigger than individuals.”



It “wondered how a party which is seeking for justice in the court of law would suspend their members without fair hearing and recourse to the party’s constitution.”

It is their view that the party must reverse its decision on suspension of former National Deputy Secretary in order not to create chaos in the party.



“It is disheartening that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has not learnt anything from their previous crisis which nearly collapsed the main opposition party in the country. The recent suspension of Mr Koku Anyidoho formal Deputy National Secretary is illegal and cannot stand in a court of law.”



“The attempt by self-seeking individuals to impose current National Executive in the upcoming national delegate conference will not only bring set back but, may collapse the former ruling party,” the statement read.