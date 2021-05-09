Suspension of NDC Constituency Secretary sparks anger in Asokwa

The group is calling on the national executives to intervene and address the issue

Some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Asokwa Constituency in the Ashanti Region have threatened mayhem following the suspension of the constituency secretary, Rudolf Awankua.

The angry youth stormed the regional party office to register their displeasure and petition the regional executives over the matter Friday, May 7.



They were, however, disappointed when they did not meet any of the executives.



Rudolf was suspended following claims by the Constituency Chairman that he organized a meeting between party members and the 2020 NDC Parliamentary Candidate without approval from constituency executives.



But the group debunked the claims, saying the Constituency Secretary was not the one who organized the said meeting but the parliamentary candidate.

“All we need is for [the] National Executive [Commitee] to intervene in the matter. It is either the regional chairman rescinds his decision to suspend the Asokwa Constituency Secretary or be prepared to face us squarely,” Ward Coordinator Joseph Banbuni warned.



“We cannot allow the regional chairman to breach the party’s constitution by acting solely and in his personal interest. Our investigation revealed that, none of the regional executives is aware of the suspension. He should rescind his decision or be ready to face our wrath,” a branch chairman, Bernard Kwabena Bempah, fumed.



The group is calling on the national executives to intervene and address the looming danger in the party.