Sustainable development is a collective effort - Charles Katare

Some personalities at the event

Source: Ahuma Bosco Ocansey, Contributor

Ghanaians have been called upon to collectively work on creating an environment that is conducive to sustainable development. This call was made by the Deputy Director of the Ghana Permaculture Institute (GPI), Charles Katare at the 8th National Rastafari Conference in Sunyani organized by the Rastafari Council, Ghana.

According to Mr. Katare, “We all have a role in creating an environment for sustainable development without looking to government to do that for us.” He was delivering the keynote address on the theme, “The Role of Agriculture in Sustainable Development” at the conference which is an annual gathering of Rastafari brethren from around the country.



The Deputy Director of the GPI said agriculture plays a crucial role in national development since apart from the food it provides, it also creates employment, generates economic development and is a cultural element in the way it fosters unity through the "nnoboa" or cooperative concept.



Members of the Rastafari Council were advised to educate their fellow Rastafari to portray a positive image of Rastafari instead of the negative image some dreadlocks portray. This advice was given by the Korontihemaa of the Sunyani Traditional Authority, Nana Pomaah who represented the Sunyanihemaa Nana Akosua Dua Aso Sika Brayie. Other representatives of the Sunyani Traditional Council were the Benim Nkwanta Krontehene, and Gyaasehemaa Nana Esinam.

The President of the Rastafari Council, Ghana, Ahuma Bosco Ocansey on his part called on Parliament to hasten their work on the Legislative Instrument (L.I) for the legalization of hemp. He said this is necessary now as the country grapples with its enormous national debt.



“In these days when we are finding it hard as a nation to generate enough revenue to cover our national budget, it’s time we step up to the table of the green economy. Parliament has to look at the necessary L.I to allow for participation in the hemp business. This will be the precursor to getting more work done in the area of cannabis legalization,” he asserted.



The conference was attended by Rastafari brethren from Ashanti, Central, Western, Bono, Bono East, Eastern, Volta and Greater Accra Regions. It was preceded by a clean-up exercise along the banks of the Tanoso River on Thursday, March 2 and a tour of the Ghana Permaculture Institute where Elham Yakubu, head of training and Cosmos Ankomah, coordinator briefed the visitors on their operations. The delegation also visited the Kintampo Falls on Friday, March 3.