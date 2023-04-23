Sustainable reforms critical to our education sector - Prof. Opoku-Agyemang

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang (Middle), former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast

The former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has stressed on the importance of implementing sustainable reforms in the education sector.

According to her, the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed cracks in Ghana’s education system which she believes were well-known by policymakers.



Speaking at an event organised by the African Caucus of the Kennedy School of Law and Havard African Law Association, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said it is critical to integrate the types of education we have—traditional and non-formal—into what has come to be labelled as formal.



“Partnerships must be encouraged- within private schools; within public schools and between public and private schools for knowledge, facility and skills sharing; and student collaborations,” the former Vice Chancellor noted.



She continued, “Education is a shared responsibility among government, community, practitioners, parents and the learners themselves, to clearly define and support the responsibility of each for proper accountability and effective engagement in time of crisis.”



Prof Opoku-Agyemang further stressed that a responsible government must invest part of its ‘windfall’ gains in building budget buffers to support the slowdown in budget inflows during the downturn and prepare for extra-budgetary expenditure in times of crisis.

“Now that the impacts of the pandemic have been abated, a ministry of education might be interested in introducing or encouraging many modes of self-learning, knowledge and skills creation and sharing,” she explained.



In conclusion, the former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast underscored the importance of fostering a learner who is confident and capable of adapting to trying situations.



This, she believes must be the overreaching goal of education.



