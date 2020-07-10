General News

Swiftly handle coronavirus situation in schools - Akufo-Addo charges committee

The 5-member committee created to address gaps in the enforcement of Coronavirus protocols

President Nana Akufo-Addo has formed a 5-member coronavirus sub-committee to monitor the enforcement of coronavirus safety protocols in schools nationwide.

The committee members comprise of Dr Anothony Nsiah Asare – Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr Okoe Boye- Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Da Costa Aboagye - Director Health Promotion Division, Ghana Health Service, Dr Yaw Adu Twum - Deputy Minister of Education, Dr Patrick Kuma- Aboagye, Director General Ghana Health Service.



This was disclosed by the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah at a press on Thursday in Accra.



He said the Committee will work to address gaps in the enforcement of the protocols on campuses nationwide.



According to him, government continues to monitor the safety protocols in schools.



He stated that a dedicated desk has been created at the Coronavirus Call Centres for parents to all and find out details about issues in their ward’s schools, particularly issues relating to suspected cases of coronavirus.

He said parents can call hotline 311 and will have dedicated staff at the centre responding to their queries.



It comes after news of Coronavirus outbreak at the Accra Girls Senior High School.



Some six students, a teacher and a spouse tested positive at Accra Girls Senior High School.



A student at the KNUST SHS reportedly died after he complained of stomach ache but was allegedly abandoned by teachers and school staff due to coronavirus fears.



Meanwhile, the Minister says Government acknowledges efforts being made by the Electoral Commission and the Security Agencies to ensure the compliance of Coronavirus safety etiquettes.

However, he called on citizens have a role to play in helping to contain the spread of Coronavirus.



The Minister appealed to citizens and residents to ensure social distancing and compliance with other Covid-19 protocols. He said for the cumulative case count to reduce, residents and citizens have to adhere to the protocols.



“We cannot eat our cake and have it,” he said.

Source: John Awuni, Contributor

