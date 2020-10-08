Switch off all electrical gadgets before leaving home, office - Ghanaians told

Ghanaians have been asked to minimize electricity induced fire outbreaks

Ghana National Fire Service has asked Ghanaians to switch off all electrical gadgets before leaving home and the workplace to minimize electricity induced fire outbreaks.

Officers of the Ministries’ Fire Station on Thursday made the appeal when they visited the ministerial enclave in Accra to share with workers some fire safety tips to mark the celebration of this year’s fire safety week themed, “Switch off all electrical gadgets before leaving home, offices and shops”.



The fire officers engaged workers of the Ministry of Gender and Children Affairs, Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations on the best ways to keep their offices and homes safe from fire.



Ms Naomi Ofori-Adubea, Divisional Officer Grade One (DO1) at the Ministries’ Fire Station, said the education fell in line with their mandate to create and sustain awareness on the hazards of fires to the Ghanaian population.

She entreated all to make a conscious effort to switch off all electrical gadgets before leaving their homes and offices, saying “fire safety is a shared responsibility so each and every one must be fire conscious.”



DO1 Ofori-Adubea said although electricity had become a useful tool for cooking, heating and powering our industries, it could be harmful as well. “Electricity can be good or bad depending on how it is handled,” she said.



She advised the public to desist from overloading their electrical sockets, switch off and unplug all electrical appliance not in use and avoid placing electrical wires under carpets.