Sydney Casely-Hayford is dead

Casely-Hayford died at the age of 69

Sydney Casely-Hayford, a prominent member of the pressure group OccupyGhana and esteemed financial consultant, has passed away at the age of 69.

The outspoken nationalist, known for his unwavering stance on national issues, breathed his last on Friday, December 1, 2023.



According to a report by Myjoyonline.com, his family announced that he succumbed to kidney failure at home in the early hours of Friday.

Casely-Hayford was an ardent columnist, with several publications to his name.