Sykes and partners donate items to La Polyclinic

The donation took place at the temporary facility currently housing the La Polyclinic

Source: Ambrose Edward, Contributor

Sykes and Partners Limited has donated some KN95 face masks and other medical supplies to the La Polyclinic. This forms part of its campaign to encourage the wearing of face masks in line with its recently launched “S&P - wear your mask” campaign.

The donation took place at the temporary facility currently housing the La Polyclinic on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.



Health Safety Environment and Quality (HSEQ) Advisor of S&P Ghana, Ms Elizabeth Buckman said they are committed to helping the government win the fight against COVID-19.



“This is part of our company's social responsibility and a way of reducing the burden inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” she added.



Receiving the items, the medical superintendent of the Polyclinic, Dr. Ernest Quansah thanked Sykes and Partners for the gesture. He indicated that the KN95 face masks which hitherto were in short supply will help the frontline health workers discharge their duties effectively.

The donation comprised 3 ply face masks, KN95 mask, Blood pressure monitors, Packs of Water, Packs of Malt drinks, Packs of Toilet paper, and other medical equipment and consumables



“This donation came at the right time to supplement the hospital’s supplies, so we are indeed grateful to S&P for this gesture” the medical superintendent added.



S&P has also donated 1,000 face masks to health workers in 20 hospitals in all 16 regions across the country.

