Symptoms after coronavirus vaccination normal – GRNMA Prez

President of the Nursing and Midwifery Council Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo

President of the Nursing and Midwifery Council Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo has admitted that one would experience headache-related illness moments after taking the Covid-19 vaccination but that is normal about every vaccination.

She said after taking the vaccines, it must work to adjust with the body system and that could cause a little headache but that will not last.



Madam Ofori-Ampofo, who is also President of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA), made the observation at the Covid-19 Vaccine Forum organized by Onua TV and Onua FM in Accra on Friday.



She said in Twi that “when you take the first dose, you have to take the second dose. One will not be full immunity. They will need another dose and that will give you a total immunity”.



The senior nursing officer said “you will have headache for few minutes but it will go back without even taking medicine. It will not be serious illness and by the time one takes the first and second, it will make you stronger”.

Madam Ofori-Ampofo noted that “those who will run away will be doing themselves a harm”.



“We are lucky as a nation because people are dying more in other places than in Ghana.”



She said “there would be a time that if you don’t have the Covid-19 vaccination, you will not be allowed to travel outside so we should all help in fighting the virus.”