System disturbance affected power supply to regions of the North – GRIDCo

File photo

The Ghana Grid Company(GRIDCo) says a system disturbance affected the supply of power to all the Regions of the North at 5:40am Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

According to GRIDCo, prior to this, at 05:29am, a 330/161 kV auto transformer at the Kintampo substation tripped causing an outage to the Anwomaso-Kumasi Transmission Line resulting in the system disturbance.



A statement issued by the Corporate Communications Section of GRIDCo said ”Restoration commenced immediately and full restoration completed at 07:35am. GRIDCo apologises for the inconvenience caused.”



Ghana Grid Company LTD. (GRIDCo) was incorporated in December 2006 to carry out the economic dispatching and transmission of electricity from facilities of wholesale suppliers (Independent Power Producers IIPPs1) to bulk customers and distribution utilities in Ghana and West Africa.

The Company became operational on August 1, 2008, following the transfer of the Transmission System Department and its core staff from VRA to GRIDCo. It operates the National Interconnected Transmission System (NITS).



GRIDCo currently transmits electricity to thirty-one (31) Bulk Customers and Distribution Utilities from eleven (11) Wholesale Suppliers, including the Volta River Authority (VRA).