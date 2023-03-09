T.I. Ahmadiya alumnus adjudged 2022 Best General Arts student

Danna Mubarak Illiasu was adjudged best general arts student

The West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) Endowment Fund has announced it will honour the best candidate in General Arts in the 2022 West Africa Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Danna Mubarak Illiasu, a former student of the T.I. Ahmadiya Senior High School will be the recipient of the award.



Announcing this in a letter addressed to the headmaster of the school, signed by the Head of Public Affairs, Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, WAEC said: “Your candidate will be honoured at a ceremony scheduled for Thursday, 29 June 2023.



“Details of the ceremony will be communicated to you at a later date.”

It added: “Kindly notify the candidate and his parents on our behalf.”



The WAEC Endowment Fund was set up to honour candidates who excel in the Council’s examinations.