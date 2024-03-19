TACE SRC president files nomination to contest TTAG presidency

President of TACE-SRC, Soale Razak

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

The President of the Student Representative Council of Tamale College of Education (TACE-SRC), Soale Razak, has filed a nomination to run as the president of the Teacher Trainees Association of Ghana (TTAG) on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

In a viral video on social media where Soale Razak declared his candidacy, he acknowledged the efforts of past TTAG administrations and underscored the need for an experienced leader with satisfactory track records to manage the next administration of the association.



According to him, his interest lies in the leadership of service and fighting for the welfare of teacher trainees across the country.



“Since the establishment of the Teacher Trainees' Association of Ghana (TTAG), the association has been characterised by metamorphosed leadership, with the respective crop of leaders setting standards within their aptitude



“Proud teacher trainees across the country, the past few months have had nothing to do with me but sober reflection on the vision of our noble association. A vision that will set new higher standards for our association, one that transcends mere meetings and exhibitions of our educational excellence at our various institutional levels. This is a vision that will solicit representation at our student-political dispensation to echo the plights of students and seek amelioration," he said.



With his wealth of experience in leadership and servitude as the President of Tamale College of Education SRC and Organizer of the National Association of Gonjaland Students, Ghana, he called on well-meaning teacher trainees to rally behind him for a transformative agenda.

“I have been an ardent believer in our strength as people seeking to impact positively and build the formidable front we desire. I believe in each one of you as a person who wants the best for our association and, hence, puts in charge of affairs a person with such a mentality. I present myself in the spirit of selflessness, integrity, grim determination, and the courage of the founding fathers of our noble association as a worthy candidate who will work in accordance with the dictates of the Constitution of our association and your wise counsels to serve TTAG in the capacity of the National President," he declared.



Speaking to the press after submitting his nomination forms, he noted that he is presenting himself to serve and not to be served while seeing his decision as a clarion call to duty.



“I am not here to seek my interest as an individual, but for our collective good as teacher trainees. Students of TACE can attest to my achievements and contributions to the student front, and when elected as TTAG President, the interests and aspirations of invaluable teacher trainees in Ghana shall be well represented through tangible projects and initiatives," he stated.



He, therefore, called on all members of TTAG to remember him at the polls and elect him as their president.