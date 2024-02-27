TAF College graduates 115 students

Prof Mike Oquaye (middle), Ambassador Johanna Svanikier (3rd left), Rev Johnnie Oquaye (3rd right)

Source: Kofi Mingle, Contributor

The African Freelancers (TAF) College, a tuition-free applied business school of creativity and entrepreneurship, has held its maiden graduation ceremony in Accra, during which 115 students graduated.

The graduation is a key milestone in the college's mission of transforming school drop-outs and unemployed youth into creative entrepreneurs by equipping them with innovative enterprise development skills in various fields.



The graduating students, some of whom are from Cameroon, Liberia, Ivory Coast, and Nigeria, were trained in graphic design, cinematography, music production, digital marketing, cosmetology, fashion design, real estate management, and event management, among others.



Rev. Johnnie Oquaye, Founder and President of TAF College, described the graduation as a product of hard work over the past year in pursuing the objective of "forging a path where creative talents across Africa could flourish, unhindered by financial obstacles and social barriers."



With the financial and logistical support of donors, including the HACSA Foundation, he said the college has been able to train over 100 students in various fields.



In addition, he said that through its partnership with The HACSA Foundation under their Tech4Girls Programme, the college has empowered an additional ten aspiring female coders to pursue their aspirations in the technology sector.



As part of its expansion drive in the second year, Rev. Oquaye announced that the college will soon open an Artificial Intelligence Department that will provide quality training in that area to enable students to take advantage of opportunities in the fast-growing AI industry.

Rev. Oquaye thanked all donors for their continuous support and praised the lecturers for their sacrifices, which included taking only 40 per cent of their salaries to support the vision.



He urged the graduating students to consider their graduation as a launch pad into their destiny, reminding them that "you take with you not just a certificate, but a toolbox of knowledge, skills, and resilience."



"You have honed your critical thinking, communication, and problem-solving abilities. You have developed adaptability and perseverance and urged them to be guided by the TAF College values of integrity, innovation, and a commitment to serving their community as they enter the future.



In his keynote address, Mr. Goba Tenge Seddo, an International Peace Ambassador, urged the graduates to be dedicated to duty and eschew all dishonesty and laziness.



"Get into job creation with honesty and focus while setting new standards, and work hard in any environment you find yourselves. Form cooperatives and do not be in a hurry to amass wealth, but be patient and tolerant," he stressed.



Mr Charles Abani, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Ghana and the Guest Speaker, urged young people to explore key development elements, including job creation, food security, digitisation, energy, climate change and education, to impact the country positively.

He urged the graduates to "engage in partnerships to build their enterprises, and remember to give back to sustain the College to benefit future generations."



Ambassador Johanna Svanikier, Founder and President of The HACSA Foundation, commended the management of the college for the quality skills training and the continuous expansion of the training programmes and assured the school of enhanced collaboration, especially in equipping girls with ICT skills.



For his part, the Executive Director of the Centre for National Distance Learning and Open Schooling, Nana Gyamfi Adwabour, charged the graduates to enhance the digital and other skills they acquired at TAF.



"Have a growth mindset and keep improving to impact the world. Let Ghana see the benefit of what you have learned," he said and assured the college of government's collaboration.



Dignitaries who graced the event include Professor Mike Oquaye, a former Speaker of Parliament.