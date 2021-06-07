TB Joshua's encounter with his political sons and daughters

Prof Atta Mills and TB Joshua

The death of Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, a.k.a TB Joshua has affected many African countries especially those who see him as their spiritual father.



The Prophet of God’s popularity spread through Africa and Latin America because he hosts some important personalities in his church.



The celebrated man of God was keen on giving prophecies concerning most of the elections in Africa.



In Ghana, Prophet Joshua was the spiritual father to the late President John Evans Atta Mills. This is because before the late Professor ascended unto the Ghanaian Presidency in 2008, Joshua was the one who saw in the spiritual realm that Ghana’s election will enter into a third-round and during that his son, Atta Mills, will win elections and become the President of Ghana. Since then, the SCOAN became part of President Atta Mills and he visited the chapel whenever he got the chance.

“Those who humble themselves under God’s hand have taken the best course to secure themselves,” President Mills said at a thanksgiving service that was held on Sunday 11 January 2009, in which Prophet Joshua was present.



President Joyce Banda, the President of Malawian is a spiritual daughter of TB Joshua. Joshua had successfully prophesied to her about the passing of Malawian President Bingu Wa Mutharika who died of a cardiac arrest on 5 April in 2012 in which she succeeded him. After assuming the high office of Malawi, she frequently visited the church to seek the face of God to govern her people well.



Former Zimbabwe opposition leader, Prime Minister Morgan Richard Tsvangirai has also visited Nigeria to seek spiritual help at The SCOAN.



“Just like the President of Ghana who came to The Synagogue Church to seek the face of God during the election in his country, the Zimbabwe Prime Minister is also at the Synagogue Church to seek the face of God,” an aide to the late Tsvangirai said.



Former Zambian President Frederick Chiluba also visited the SCOAN while in power, as well as the late leader of Gabon, Omar Bongo.



The late Zulu King, King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, also visited the SCOAN to seek the face of God and spiritual direction to rule.

Others include, the late Levy Patrick Mwanawasa, John Magufuli, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and Julius Malema.



These political figures frequently visited The SCOAN for spiritual direction as leaders in their respective countries.



George Manneh Oppong Weah, prior to the 2018 elections in Liberia, visited the SCOAN to seek the face of God.



In his sermon, the founder and leader of the SCOAN said:



“My brother is here today because he loves his country and wants God’s choice for his country. He is not here to impose himself. What does God say about his country, Liberia? What is God’s opinion? That is why he is here.



“We are not herbalists or witch-doctors; we are people of God. God’s choice is our choice. We cannot pray against God’s will. Without God’s corresponding power, we cannot pray to Him. For every step we take – every movement and action – intimation comes first.

“There must be a suggestion from the spirit to move before we move. If truly I am a man of God, I must hear from God – move or don’t move. God’s opinion is what we should seek in our country – simple! God is the Answer, the Final.”



Oppong Weah, the following year, won the election in Liberia.



Apart from political leaders, footballers and other celebrities were frequent in Church for fortification and spiritual guidance.



Prophet Joshua died after concluding a church programme on Saturday, June 5.



The cause of his death is, however, unknown.



The SCOAN, in a post to officially announce the sudden demise of the Man of God said:

“On Saturday 5 June 2021, Prophet TB Joshua spoke during the Emmanuel TV Partners Meeting: ‘Time for everything – time to come here for prayer and time to return home after the service.



God has taken his servant Prophet TB Joshua home – as it should be by divine will. His last moments on earth were spent in the service of God. This is what he was born for, lived for and died for.”



The statement added as Prophet TB Joshua says, “The greatest way to use life is to spend it on something that will outlive it.”



“Prophet TB Joshua leaves a legacy of service and sacrifice to God’s Kingdom that is living for generations yet unborn.



Here are Prophet TB Joshua’s last words: 'Watch and pray.' One life for Christ is all we have; one life for Christ is so dear," the church concluded.