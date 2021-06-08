TB Joshua’s spiritual son recounts his father’s last moment at The SCOAN

The late TB Joshua

• Prophet TB Joshua died on Saturday after a church programme

Apostle Prince Ikharebhore stands behind the pulpit at his father’s chapel and reads Ecclesiastes 3:1-8: “There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under heaven: a time to be born and a time to die, a time to plant and a time to uproot, a time to kill and a time to heal, a time to tear down and a time to build, a time to weep and a time to laugh, a time to mourn.”



Apostle Ikharebhore told the congregation at the Church that his father, Prophet TB Joshua, was a man that he looked up to throughout his days on earth and now, God has called him ‘home’.



He said the whole world has lost an angel and a General of God’s army. He said Prophet TB Joshua was a kind of prophet who lived his life for the people and he is a man of love, a father of the fatherless who was always there for people yet was never honoured in his own country.

“God does not need our permission to do what he wants to do. That is the only father I have…he is gone. That is the man I have looked up to throughout the years that have added to my life.



“We did our all-night service here on Friday through to Saturday dawn. After our all-night here, I was not myself and I sat down with my bible on the ground and turned to Emmanuel TV. I was watching live service and while the choir was singing for him to come out as he always does for him to come and pray for the sick, it was later in the evening he came in.



He just walked in with a smile and I was still watching. He said there will no longer be a prayer line and that congregants will go to their houses and he will pray for them in their houses,” he revealed.



He added” he collected the mic and made someone repeat what he said. He held one of the trees in the church, coughed and walked away. That was how the short service ended…after the meeting, he talked to everybody and just entered his room and that was it.”



Apostle Ikharebhore noted that he needed to crosscheck from other people closer to the Prophet to make sure that the news was true.

“Let me tell you what the Lord said to me. The Lord sent to me, I am about to send my trumpet and the trumpet is about to sound,” he stressed.



The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) in announcing the death of TB Joshua said on Saturday 5 June 2021 that Prophet TB Joshua spoke these during the Emmanuel TV Partners Meeting: “Time for everything – time to come here for prayer and time to return home after the service.”



The SCOAN indicated, “God has taken His servant Prophet TB Joshua home – as it should be by divine will. His last moments on earth were spent in the service of God. This is what he was born for, lived for and died for.



“As Prophet TB Joshua says, ‘The greatest way to use life is to spend it on something that will outlive it.’ Prophet TB Joshua leaves a legacy of service and sacrifice to God’s Kingdom that is living for generations yet unborn.



The Synagogue Church of All Nations and Emmanuel TV Family appreciate your love, prayers and concern at this time and request a time of privacy for the family. Here are Prophet TB Joshua’s last words: Watch and pray.’"

"One life for Christ is all we have; one life for Christ is so dear," The SCOAN concluded.



