TB is curable, seek early medication - Ashanti Regional Health Director advises public

Dr. Emmanuel Tinkorang is the Ashanti Regional Director of GHS

The Ashanti Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Emmanuel Tinkorang, has urged Ghanaians to seek early medical treatment when they experience tuberculosis symptoms.

Launching a one-week awareness campaign to commemorate this year's World Tuberculosis Day in Kumasi on March 25, 2024, the director noted that TB remains a major public health threat in Ghana and the world at large.



He said the fight against the epidemic requires joint efforts by all stakeholders.



He indicated that many people are unable to detect TB symptoms early, which complicates the situation if not dealt with on time.



March 24 every year is set aside globally to observe TB Day to raise public awareness about the devastating health, social, and economic consequences of the disease.

This year's theme was "Yes, We Can End TB." This implies that if urgent efforts and commitments are stepped up, the epidemic can be eradicated.



Dr. Tinkorang cited bacteria as major causes, with two types medically known as pulmonary, which affects only the lungs, and extra-pulmonary, which affects any part of the body.



He disclosed that his directorate has expanded access to TB services with the provision of essential medicines and diagnostic tools to manage and care for affected patients.



The Health Director stressed the need for enhanced social and behavioural change toward those with the infection to reduce stigmatisation and mortality associated with the disease.