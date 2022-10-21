TDC staff declare strike

File photo

The TDC Development Company Limited Staff union has resolved to embark on an Industrial action to press home the demands for improved working conditions.

Workers of TDC are demanding the resolution of anomalies with staff disciplinary actions, payment of back pay to contract workers, and the implementation of workman compensation to one of the staff members, among other outstanding demands of the Union.



TDC, in a statement, said the modalities and timing of the actions are to be communicated by the Public Sector Workers Union(PSWU) National Secretariat shortly.



This comes after a general staff meeting at Tema on Thursday, October 20, to discuss pertinent issues bothering the welfare of staff.

Meanwhile, Deputy General Secretary of the PSWU, John Nii Donu Sampah, informed staff that letters have been written to Management to protest the use of strange procedures for dealing with Staff Issues contrary to what is contained in the existing Collective Agreement signed between Management and the PSWU.



“The request of the Union in the protest letters is for Management to withdraw those decisions which have been made in contravention of the CBA so as to assure workers that they will not be victimised or intimidated in the course of their work. This, according to him, will make workers feel free to work to increase productivity and also help cement the organisation’s record as the best-performing State Owned Enterprise (SOE) in Ghana,” Donu Sampah told workers Thursday.