TECNO PHANTOM V Fold Smartphone With Flagship Dual Screen And a 5-lens Photography Powerhous

File Photo

Source: Tecno Ghana

TECNO, one of the leading smartphone brands in Ghana and a major player worldwide has made an emphatic entrance into the foldable device market that delivers an immersive visual experience through an optimally sized flagship dual screen and an ultra-clear 5-lens photography system for unparalleled image-making with its new PHANTOM V Fold.

TECNO’s PHANTOM V Fold is the latest innovation from the brand as it continues to revolutionize the premium smartphone experience through outstanding technologies and exceptional performance. Its flagship dual LTPO screen offers an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate delivering smooth motions and fluid transitions when folded and unfolded. When closed, the TECNO Phantom V Fold's cover display packs a 6.42-inch LTPO AMOLED resolution and when Unfolded, the PHANTOM V Fold reveals an outstanding 7.85-inch display with an optimal aerospace-grade hinge that creates an ultra-flat screen with a virtually invisible crease and an immersive viewing experience.



TECNO’s PHANTOM V Fold is powered by an ultra-clear 5-lens photography system that creates an unprecedented image-making experience with lenses to meet a wide range of uses. Enabling spectacular nighttime image making, PHANTOM V Fold’s 50MP Super Night main camera features a super light-sensitive custom sensor that enhances night imaging capabilities further, by an AI-powered Super Night Portrait, Super Night Mode and Super Night 4K Video, which reduces noise and captures exquisite details. The rear lens also packs a powerful 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical and 20x digital zoom, and a 13MP ultra wide-angle lens which brings more fun to photography.



TECNO’s PHANTOM V Fold is also the world’s first left-right foldable smartphone to be powered by MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 9000+ processor. In collaboration with industry giant MediaTek, the device comes with a dual-5G processor with dual-SIM functionality customized for the PHANTOM V Fold’s large-screen design. The processor delivers exceptional performance that allows efficient multi-tasking and seamless switching between screens. Besides the processor, the PHANTOM V Fold’s performance is further enhanced by 12GB RAM, as well as 256/512GB flash storage. Also, the PHANTOM V Fold is equipped with a powerful 5000mAh (typ) battery, with rapid 45W charging capable of boosting the phone to 40% in just 15 minutes and fully charging in just 55 minutes.



TECNO’s PHANTOM V Fold comes with an HiOS13 Fold – a highly optimized and customized operating system based on Google’s Android 13, specially designed for the foldable devices to enhance Large-screen capabilities such as split screens, picture-in-pictures, parallel windows, drag and drop across screens, as well as differentiated interactive animation designs that promotes user productivity and overall enjoyment.



The development of TECNO’s PHANTOM V Fold reflects the brand’s intensive efforts to bring desirable, high-end technologies to frontier markets through its PHANTOM sub-brand. Combining advanced innovations with bold style, PHANTOM V Fold delivers the premium foldable experience to new audiences. TECNO is truly pushing the boundaries of smartphone innovation with the ultimate aim of delivering a user experience that is Beyond The Extraordinary.



About PHANTOM



PHANTOM is a premium technology sub-brand of TECNO. Born in response to the growing global demand for high-end smart products, PHANTOM creates premium, stylish, bold devices that stand at the vanguard of innovation. As a pioneering international technology brand, PHANTOM empowers consumers to become pioneers and creators, enhances business and entertainment, and encourages new ways of thinking and doing with a spirit of modern individuality. Infused with the brand’s signature flare, PHANTOM’s products are a source of inspiration for its audiences to be the leaders of change, to seek the extraordinary in their everyday lives and to elevate every experience to an unforgettable moment. To learn more about PHANTOM, please visit www.mobile-phantom.com.