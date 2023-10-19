TECNO collaborates with University of Ghana to unveil Future Star Scholarship Initiative

The scholarship scheme will help a lot of stuents

Source: Tecno Ghana

In a momentous occasion attended by over 500 excited students, TECNO, an innovative technology giant, proudly unveiled the "TECNO Future Star Initiative" on the 18th of October, 2023 at the ISSER Conference Hall.

This pioneering scholarship program, developed in partnership with the esteemed University of Ghana, College of Humanities, is poised to recognize and support the remarkable talent of undergraduate students across Africa who are driving technological change with GHS 100,000 worth of scholarships.



This collaboration with the University of Ghana, College of Humanities, strengthens the initiative's academic credentials and ensures that the program reaches a broad and diverse range of students.



To further ignite the spark of innovation and promote the power of technology, TECNO also highlighted the refurbishment of a Student Experience Hub at the New College of Humanities Office.



This dedicated space will be equipped with TECNO’s flagship MegabookT1 laptops and a variety of smart devices from the TECNO AIOT ecosystem, providing students with an opportunity to explore, learn, and have fun with cutting-edge technology to foster creative and innovation.



Under the banner of "Empower the Pioneer," the TECNO Future Star Initiative stands as a testament to TECNO's unwavering commitment to nurturing the potential of Africa's youth and empowering the leaders of tomorrow. With a firm belief in the transformative power of education, TECNO has a resolute objective: to inspire and support young college students pursuing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) subjects.

TECNO recognizes that Africa's young talent forms the driving force behind the continent's technological advancements, and it is TECNO’s duty to empower them to fulfil their dreams and realize their full potential.



Mr. Ernest Sonkor, National Channel Manager at TECNO, offered his remarks on the launch of this momentous initiative, stating, "At TECNO, we recognize that Africa's youth are the pioneers of tomorrow.



We want to encourage students majoring in STEM subjects to push their boundaries, reach for excellence, and never stop striving for greatness. Through the TECNO Future Star Initiative, we aim to be a catalyst for change, a source of inspiration, and a driving force for the technological transformation of Africa."



The Provost of the University of Ghana, College of Humanities, Professor Daniel Frimpong Ofori took the stage to commend TECNO for this groundbreaking partnership.



In his speech, he lauded the initiative as a testament to TECNO's commitment to education and innovation. He emphasized that this partnership would contribute significantly to education within the College of Humanities, fostering academic growth and nurturing the next generation of leaders in STEM fields.

The Provost expressed his gratitude to TECNO for its dedication to empowering students and enhancing the educational landscape in Africa. The partnership, he remarked, would undoubtedly help bridge the gap between academic excellence and real-world technological advancements.



The 'TECNO Future Star Initiative' has ignited a spark of hope for students aspiring to make a significant impact in the fields of science and technology. It embodies the spirit of "STOP AT NOTHING," symbolizing TECNO's commitment to inspiring young pioneers to overcome challenges, break barriers, and achieve their dreams.



TECNO envisions a future where the innovative and determined youth of Africa stand at the forefront of technological change, and the TECNO Future Star Initiative is a momentous stride in that direction.



The University of Ghana, College of Humanities pledged its unwavering support for the initiative, recognizing it as a vital step towards strengthening the educational foundation of the institution and promoting innovation among STEM students.



With great enthusiasm, the Provost looked forward to the positive impact this partnership would have on education, technology, and, most importantly, the aspirations of countless young minds.