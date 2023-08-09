TECNO launches CAMON 20 Series Mr Doodle Edition

File Photo

Source: Tecno Ghana

CAMON 20 Series Mr Doodle Edition – a new addition to the popular CAMON 20 Series, adopts the moon phase color changing technology, combining Mr Doodle's graffiti paintings with CAMON 20's unique 3D design.

The back cover absorbs light during the day time and releases it as fluorescence at night, allowing the phone's back to display Mr Doodle's graffiti works making it an iconic master that combines fashion and art.



TECNO CAMON series has always been committed to embracing art with innovative technology that constantly breaks boundaries, and bringing consumers products both artistic and innovative which falls in line with Mr Doodle's creative spirit of leaving no blank undoodled.



The CAMON 20 Doodle Edition comes with a classic camera that captures moments with unrivalled clarity, ensuring every frame remains steady and focused. Even in challenging lighting conditions, the low-light camera feature delivers impressive results that will leave you awestruck.



Following the industry's first CAMON PUZZLE deconstructionist design of TECNO CAMON 20 series, the back cover of TECNO CAMON 20 Mr Doodle Edition is constructed from a 3D PGI material and applies 3D diamond cutting design technique, to give the surface a three-dimensional effect that reflects light from different angles, creating a dazzling diamond-like shine.



In addition, the moon phase color changing technology TECNO CAMON 20 Mr Doodle Edition adopted enables the back cover refract light from its diamond-like surface in dark environment, and display the Mr Doodle's graffiti painting. TECNO CAMON 20 Mr Doodle Edition also comes with Mr Doodle graffiti style customized wallpaper, AR SHOT and AOD, bringing users more surprise beyond looks.

The CAMON 20 Doodle Edition embodies the perfect fusion of design, technology and visual delight. Through continuous innovation, the series delivers not only a one-of-a-kind design, but also advanced, professional photography capabilities and exceptional user experience. Empowering users to capture special moments in stunning detail, TECNO CAMON 20 Series Mr Doodle Edition boasts Sensor-Shift OIS Anti-shaking Technology and 50MP RGBW Ultra-Sensitive Sensor for crystal-clear portraits even in low light.



The CAMON 20 Doodle Edition truly reflects TECNO’s ambition to push the limits of both artistic and technological possibilities.



Step into the whimsical world of Mr.Doodle here; https://www.facebook.com/TECNOMobileGhana/videos/297646319339466



Read more on the CAMON 20 Doodle Edition here: https://www.tecno-mobile.com/phones/product-detail/product/camon-20-doodle-edition/



About TECNO

TECNO is an innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 countries and regions across five continents. Since its launch, TECNO has been revolutionizing the digital experience in emerging global markets, relentlessly pushing for the perfect integration of contemporary, aesthetic design with the latest technologies.



Today, TECNO has developed into a recognized leader in its target markets, delivering state-of-the-art innovation through a wide range of smartphones, smart wearables, laptops and tablets, HiOS operating systems and smart home products. Guided by its brand essence of “Stop At Nothing”, TECNO is committed to unlocking the best and newest technologies for forward-looking individuals. By creating stylish, intelligent products, TECNO inspires consumers worldwide to never stop pursuing their best selves and their best futures. For more information, please visit TECNO’s official site: www.tecno-mobile.com



ABOUT MR DOODLE



Mr Doodle, otherwise known as UK-based artist Sam Cox, has been interested in graffiti since he was 2 years old and started his doodle journey from his furniture to his bedroom. His signature slogan is to leave no corner undoodled and he won't stop until he has filled every blank space with his markers.



His large-scale doodle art installations have garnered over 36 million views online, making him an internet sensation. To him, anything can be a canvas, and he dreams of covering the moon with his doodles. Today, with millions of followers on Instagram and collaborations with world-renowned fashion brands such as Adidas and Fendi, he releases co-branded fashion products, making him one of the hottest millennial art pioneers today.