TESCON CoHK praises Akufo-Addo for relieving financial burdens on their parents

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: Ofori Frimpong, Contributor

The TESCON in College of Health and Well-being, Kintampo has praised the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the payment of fees of the local government scholarship beneficiary in their school and across the country.

This was communicated in a press release, issued from the office of the TESCON President, Mr Akwasi Owusu Frimpong.



"Also it is a manifestation of how faithful and committed he is to his words and beneficiaries of COHK duly appreciate your support in alleviating the hardship on parents and students in the amidst of coronavirus pandemic," a section of the statement read.



TESCON COHK FRANTINITY IS GRATEFUL TO THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF GHANA HIS EXCELLENCY NANA ADDO FOR SUCCESSFUL PAYMENT OF FEES OF THE LOCAL GOVERNMENT SCHOLARSHIP BENEFICIARIES.



The elephant fraternity, college of health and well-being, kintampo under the Bono East Regional Youth wing is grateful to the President of the Republic of Ghana His Excellency Nana Addo and the New Patriotic Party as a whole for the successful payment of fees of the local government scholarship beneficiaries in College of health and well-being, Kintampo and across the length and breath of the tertiary institutions in the country.

Prior to the 2020 general election, many saw the institutionalization and decentralization of the scholarship scheme to the District level as a political gimmick to facilitate His Excellency NANA ADDO and New Patriotic Party re-election as a whole.



This kind gesture and fulfilment of promise has entrusted confidence and hope in Ghanaians and we are still hoping to see more of this happening.



We are much grateful to you Mr President,



may Almighty God bless you and the entire leadership of the New Patriotic Party.

Thank you



......... signed........



JONAS BAYOR



SECRETARY



0546717820/0500375518

FRIMPONG KWASI



PRESIDENT



0541689740